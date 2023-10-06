GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Princesses depart to Guinea Bissau today for FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers 

Published on: 06 October 2023
Ghana is gearing up to commence its FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers, with the first match scheduled against Guinea Bissau on October 8, 2023.

The Black Princesses are eager to secure a spot in the tournament, which will be hosted by Colombia from August 31 to September 2024.

In the opening leg of the qualifiers, the Black Princesses will face Guinea Bissau away from home, with Coach Yusif Basigi selecting a squad of 23 players for the encounter.

The first leg against Guinea Bissau is set for Sunday, October 8, 2023, while the return fixture will take place in Accra the following weekend.

The team is slated to depart from Accra on Friday, October 6, 2023, for their encounter in Guinea Bissau.

It's worth noting that on October 4, 2023, FIFA made the decision to expand the tournament to accommodate 24 teams, adding to the excitement and opportunities for women's youth football.

