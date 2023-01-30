Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson scores a brace on PAOK FC debut

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson scored a brace on his debut for PAOK Ladies against Kastoria WFC.

The 20-year-old made three goal contributions as PAOK thrashed Kastoria WFC 6-0 in the Women's Super League.

Leading the lines with her imposing figure, she scored a brace and also provided one assist to ensure her team secured the big win to amass the three crucial points.

The win keeps PAOK FC Ladies top of the Greek Women’s Super League standings.

With Sharon providing just the needed squad boost, the club is confident about winning the league title at the end of the 2022/23 season.