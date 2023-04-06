Black Princesses gear up for WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations

Ghana’s U-20 women's football team Black Princesses are gearing up for the upcoming WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations, with the second batch of players scheduled to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday.

With the tournament just weeks away, the coaching staff and players are working hard to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges ahead. The team is expected to field a strong lineup to take on Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

Head Coach Yusif Basigi will be overseeing the training sessions alongside his assistants at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram. The team is determined to put up a good performance and make their country proud.

The inaugural WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations will take place in Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

This tournament provides a great opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience, and the Black Princesses are determined to make the most of it.