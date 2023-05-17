Black Princesses humiliate Niger 11-0 in pre-WAFU tournament friendly

The Black Princesses gave their WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations tournament preparation a huge boost after thrahsing Niger 11-0 in a friendly on Wednesday morning.

A hat-trick from Stella Nyamekye and braces from Faiza Seidu and Mafia Nyame as well as strikes from Tracy Twum, Helen Alormenu and Mary Amponsah ensured free-scoring Ghana secured a huge win.

The Black Princesses got off to a great start after Maafia Nyame opened the scoring just four minutes into the game before Helen Alormenu doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Stella Nyamekye increased the tally two minutes later - her first of three goals on the day - before Nyame sealed her brace in the 17th minute.

Nyameke made matters worse for Niger after scoring he second in the 24th minute to make it 5-0.

Faiza Seidu then scored a brace to add to Alormenu's strike as the Black Princes went into the break leading 8-0.

Nyamekye, Tary Two and Mary Amponsah scored after the break as Ghana finished the game with 11 goals.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A of the WAFU championship alongside Benin and Cote D'Ivoire.