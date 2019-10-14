Black Princesses midfielder Olivia Anokye signs for SD Eibar Femenino in Spain

Black Princesses midfielder Olivia Anokye has joined Spanish top division side SD Eibar Femenino, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Anokye sealed her move on Friday by penning one-year deal after passing a medical.

The 19-year-old played for Elmina based Sea Lions FC in the Ghanaian top-flight before heading to Europe to continue her career.

Anokye was a member of the Ghana squad at the 2018 FIFA Women's U20 World Cup in France.

She made three appearances for the Black Princesses in the global football tournament.

By Nuhu Adams