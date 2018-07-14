Black Princesses Receive Donation Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Madam Jacklin Aidoo a popular business woman yesterday visited the National U-20 Female team (Maiden’s) at Prampram.

She presented some assorted drinks together with Voltic natural mineral water amount GHC1,5000 – GHC 2,000 to the girls after their friendly game against Academy U-20 Boys at Prampram they won 3:0.

Madam Jacklin in an interview said her kind gesture towards the team is her way to encourage and inspire the girls as they prepare for the world cup to be staged in France.

She pleads to all Ghanaians to support the team in prayers as they embark on a historic journey.

Credit: NB Sports