Black Princesses receive donation from management committee ahead of WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations

Black Princesses management committee paid a visit to the team on Wednesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to provide them with motivation ahead of the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, which is set to be held in Kumasi.

The committee, led by Chairman Linford Asamoah Boadu, donated beverages and other essential items to the team to assist in their preparations for the tournament.

Management Committee of the Black Princesses chaired by Lindford Asamoah, donated essential items to the team to aid in their preparations for the U20 Girls Cup in Kumasi C’mmon #BlackPrincesses, #StrongerTogether 💪🏾#ShineBlackPrincesses✨#BringBackTheLove 🥰 pic.twitter.com/e0yOd0afMB — 𝗚HANA WOMEN NATIONAL TEAMS 🇬🇭 (@Team_GhanaWomen) May 4, 2023

Other members of the committee who were in attendance included Asamani Ansah Yakubu, Christian Mensah, and Susana Amo.

The first-ever edition of the WAFU B Girls Cup of Nations will be hosted in Kumasi from Saturday, 20 May to Saturday, 3 June 2023.