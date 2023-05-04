GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Princesses receive donation from management committee ahead of WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations

Published on: 04 May 2023
Black Princesses management committee paid a visit to the team on Wednesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram to provide them with motivation ahead of the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations, which is set to be held in Kumasi.

The committee, led by Chairman Linford Asamoah Boadu, donated beverages and other essential items to the team to assist in their preparations for the tournament.

 

Other members of the committee who were in attendance included Asamani Ansah Yakubu, Christian Mensah, and Susana Amo.

The first-ever edition of the WAFU B Girls Cup of Nations will be hosted in Kumasi from Saturday, 20 May to Saturday, 3 June 2023.

