Black Princesses shift focus to U-20 World Cup following African Games triumph

Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyaku has stated that the team is already setting its sights on the upcoming 2024 Women's U-20 World Cup in Colombia despite their remarkable victory in the Women's Football competition at the 2023 African Games.

Under the guidance of coach Yusif Basigi, Ghana's U-20 side displayed incredible resilience as they secured gold by defeating Nigeria in a thrilling final at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite falling behind in the 23rd minute, the Black Princesses staged a remarkable comeback, with Tracey Twum equalizing before Mukarama Abdulai scored the winning goal in extra time.

Speaking after the exhilarating victory, goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku emphasised the team's determination and resilience, stating, "We knew we would come back stronger. We weren't scared of anything." She also highlighted the team's swift shift in focus towards the upcoming challenge of the U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

"From here, we will be preparing towards our World Cup in Colombia," Amenyaku affirmed, signaling the team's commitment to continuing their winning momentum on the global stage.

She extended gratitude to all Ghanaians for their support and urged for their continued prayers as they embark on their journey to the World Cup.

The triumph at the Cape Coast Stadium not only secured gold for Ghana but also extended their winning streak against Nigeria in the finals, following their victory in the WAFU B U-20 Cup held in Kumasi the previous year.

