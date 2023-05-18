Black Princesses squad announced for WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Ghana's Black Princesses are geared up for the inaugural edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, with coach Yussif Basigi unveiling his 20-player squad.

The Black Princesses aim to shine in the tournament, which Ghana is hosting, and lift the coveted trophy. Over the past few weeks, Coach Basigi and his team have been diligently preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

In their final friendly match on Wednesday, the Black Princesses displayed their prowess by triumphing over Niger with a resounding 11-0 victory. The team is set to depart from Accra to Kumasi on Thursday, May 18.

Below is the squad selected by Coach Yussif Basigi for the upcoming tournament: