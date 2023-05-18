GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Black Princesses squad announced for WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Published on: 18 May 2023
Black Princesses squad announced for WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Ghana's Black Princesses are geared up for the inaugural edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup, with coach Yussif Basigi unveiling his 20-player squad.

The Black Princesses aim to shine in the tournament, which Ghana is hosting, and lift the coveted trophy. Over the past few weeks, Coach Basigi and his team have been diligently preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

In their final friendly match on Wednesday, the Black Princesses displayed their prowess by triumphing over Niger with a resounding 11-0 victory. The team is set to depart from Accra to Kumasi on Thursday, May 18.

Below is the squad selected by Coach Yussif Basigi for the upcoming tournament:

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more