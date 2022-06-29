Black Princesses to camp in Europe ahead of U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Black Princesses will train in Europe from July 15 to July 30 ahead of the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo plans to use the two-week tour to finalise the team's preparations for the tournament.

They will play France in a friendly match on July 29.

Ghana will compete in the tournament for the sixth time in a row in August.

The tournament will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to August 28, 2022.

Ghana are in Group D, along with the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.