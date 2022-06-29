Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Black Princesses to camp in Europe ahead of U-20 Women’s World Cup

Published on: 29 June 2022
Black Princesses to camp in Europe ahead of U-20 Women’s World Cup

The Black Princesses will train in Europe from July 15 to July 30 ahead of the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Head Coach Ben Fokuo plans to use the two-week tour to finalise the team's preparations for the tournament.

They will play France in a friendly match on July 29.

Ghana will compete in the tournament for the sixth time in a row in August.

The tournament will take place in Costa Rica from August 10 to August 28, 2022.

Ghana are in Group D, along with the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more