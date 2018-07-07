Black Princesses to camp in Spain ahead of U-20 Women's World Cup

The Black Princesses of Ghana will camp in Spain, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The camping is purposely to step preparations ahead of the competition.

This follows a successful discussion with the world’s football controlling body and the government of Ghana.

The team will be based at the Ghanaman Soccer Academy in Prampram, before making the trip to Spain, to continue with preparations and serious rehearsals for the upcoming tournament.

The impasse in the football circles in Ghana that led to a court injunction on all football and administrative activities have been resolved with FIFA and CAF appointing a two-member team headed by Dr Kofi Amoah with Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng a member.

They were to supervise all national team activities in order to pave the way for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to carry out its intended programme for the princesses.

Head coach for the Black Princesses’ Yusif Basigi expressed delight with the new development, as it would give them the opportunity to partake in the women’s world cup.

“I am relieved that we have been given the go-ahead to continue with where we left it, yes, we have been able to register for the tournament and camping would start soon,” he added.

It would be recalled that FIFA in a joint meeting with Ghana Government at the FIFA head office in Zurich, agreed for the national teams to go ahead with all preparations ahead of any tournament, whilst the GFA undergoes reforms.

The 9th edition of the biennial international women's youth football championship would see Ghana taking on host France in a Group A opener on 5th August 2018.