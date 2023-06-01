Ghana's Black Princesses to play Nigeria in WAFU U-20 Girls Cup final

The Ghana U-20 Ladies team, the Black Princesses will clash with their Nigerian counterparts in the grand finale of the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament in Kumasi

Ghana were the first to book their tickets to the final after continuing their phenomenal run by beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semifinals.

Despite conceding in the fourth minute, goals from Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa and Faiza Seidu were enough to propel the team into the final.

https://twitter.com/UfoawafuB/status/1664038265505083394?s=20

Nigeria later secured their spot on Wednesday evening with a convincing 3-0 win over Benin. The Falconets opened the scoring through Amina Bello before Esther Onyenezide scored twice to ensure a 3-0to set up a mouthwatering fixture between two West African giants.

https://twitter.com/UfoawafuB/status/1664036577494941696?s=20

The game will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.