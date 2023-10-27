Black Queens aim to maintain unbeaten streak under Nora Hauptle in 2024 Olympic Qualifier against Benin

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has emphasized the significance of maintaining their outstanding performance since she took over in February.

Under her leadership, the Ghana women's national team has played seven games, winning all of them, scoring 26 goals, and conceding none.

Hauptle is determined to carry this momentum into the second round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Benin, expressing her satisfaction with the team's training efforts.

"We have arrived in Benin well for the second Olympic round qualifier, and we are still on our mission," Nora said

"We are still unbeaten and have not conceded any goals; we want to continue this way.

"We have worked hard this week first of all on our values. It is all about defending well, our unity, and determination."

The first leg of the qualifier will be tomorrow, Friday, October 27, in Benin, followed by the reverse fixture in Ghana four days later.

The winner of this tie will advance to the third round of the qualifiers, where they will face Zambia.