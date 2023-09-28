Black Queens are doing better than Black Stars - Gifty Oware

Berry Ladies owner Gifty Oware, has expressed her belief that the Black Queens are currently the best national team in Ghana.

Under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have been delivering exceptional performances throughout the year scoring 26 goals in seven undefeated matches while conceding none in all of those games.

Ghana recently secured qualification for the next stage of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating Rwanda over two legs. With the team receiving widespread acclaim, Gifty Oware stated that the Black Queens should at this point can even be considered as a better side compared to the Black Stars.

“It is better that we look at the conversation from the perspective of much we are winning and not look at whose tenure or what tenure.“It is encouraging that the Black Queens are doing better.”She added.

“And I think that, at the point, I can even proudly say maybe, Ghana’s Black Queens are doing better than the Black Stars,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, the team are gearing up for their next game against Namibia in the second round of WAFCON qualifiers.