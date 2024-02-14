Black Queens call for support ahead of crucial Olympic qualifier against Zambia

Black Queens are urging Ghanaians to support them in their upcoming Olympic qualifier against Zambia.

The team is set to face off against the Copper Queens in a two-legged tie, with the first leg taking place on February 23, 2024, in Kumasi.

In a series of videos shared on social media, Black Queens players Anastasia Achiaa, Doris Boaduwaa, Stella Nyamekye, Jennifer Cudjoe, Azumah Bugre, and Linda Eshun appealed to Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to support the team.

They emphasised the importance of the game and the impact that fan support can have on their performance.

"We urge Ghanaians to support us in their prayers," said midfielder Anastasia Achiaa. Forward Doris Boaduwaa added, "We appeal to all parents, brothers, and sisters in the entire country to come to the stadium on February 23rd to support the Black Queens so that we can keep our Olympics hope alive."

Stella Nyamekye, the captain of Dreamz Ladies echoed these sentiments, saying, "We plead with the general public to come to the stadium and support us to victory."

Midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe expressed gratitude for the support the team received during their 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and asked fans to continue showing their backing in the upcoming game.

Azumah Bugre, another midfielder, encouraged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to support the Black Queens, stating, "I believe with your prayers and support, the Black Queens will sail through victoriously." Defender Linda Eshun also urged fans to come and cheer the team on to victory.

The Black Queens are determined to secure a spot in the fourth and final round of qualifiers, and with the support of Ghanaians, they believe they can achieve their goal.

The team hopes to build on their success in the previous rounds, where they defeated Guinea and Benin to advance to the third round.