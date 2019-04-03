Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo elated after joining Chinese side Jiangsu Suning

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has expressed delight after penning a deal with Chinese Super League side Junning Sunning.

The experience midfielder signed a year deal with the club after leaving the United States.

" Excited to have sign for jiangsu suning lfc. Thanks to my Boss Michael Kallback and Neverland Management for facilitating my move to China #TeamNeverlandMGMT #3Y3ADOM," she posted on Twitter.

The skillful midfielder parted ways with USA side Seattle Reign in February paving way for her move to the Asian nation.

Addo will reunite with former Kvarnsvedens teammate and Malawian star Tabitha Chawinga.

The 26-year old becomes the fourth African player to move to the Chinese Women's Super League in 2019.

She joins South Africa duo Linda Motlhalo and Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana and Nigeria's Francisca Ordega.

Addo was named in the Best XI of the 2018 Women's AFCON despite exiting the group stage.