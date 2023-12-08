Black Queens captain Portia Boakye attributes WAFCON qualification success to teamwork

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye has expressed her pride and gratitude for the team's hard-fought journey to secure a coveted spot in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualification.

Boakye spoke passionately at the airport upon the team's return from South Africa.

Reflecting on the team's resilience, Boakye highlighted the challenges they faced, particularly a narrow 1-0 defeat to Namibia in South Africa. However, she emphasised that the resounding 3-1 victory in the first leg served as the pillar that ultimately propelled them to a 3-2 aggregate triumph and a well-deserved qualification for the upcoming tournament.

Boakye, in her statement, attributed the success to collective efforts, acknowledging the hard work of her fellow players and the support from the technical team. She stated, "It will be every player's dream or every captain's happiness to lead the team to reach a high level. It is not just my hard work but a collective effort from my players, and the technical team has also helped to reach this level."

Highlighting the team's journey, she mentioned that their efforts started in February, and by the grace of God, they have qualified for WAFCON. Boakye expressed the team's joy and satisfaction at achieving this milestone.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, and Executive Council members Nana Oduro Sarfo and Eugene Nobel Noel welcomed the Black Queens upon their return.

Ghana's qualification marks a significant return to the continental showpiece, with their last participation dating back to 2018.