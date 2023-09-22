Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle acknowledges room for improvement after 7-0 win

Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle has acknowledged that there is still room for improvement with her team, despite their dominant first-leg victory over Rwanda in the preliminary round of the CAF Women’s African Cup of Nations qualifier.

In the first leg of the qualifier, the Black Queens secured an impressive 7-0 win over Rwanda, with goals coming from Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi, and braces from Evelyn Badu and Anaesthesia Achiaa. The victory put Ghana in a commanding position ahead of the second leg.

Despite the convincing win, Häuptle believes that there are aspects of the team's performance that need fine-tuning. She stated, "A 7-0 good win against Rwanda, we are quite satisfied. We scored so many goals and kept a clean sheet against them."

She added, "It was not easy in the game during some circumstances, but a good team can always go through some bad circumstances."

Häuptle also highlighted that playing on artificial turf benefited the players, saying, "The girls like to play on Astroturf, so it was good for the girls."

In conclusion, Häuptle expressed her overall satisfaction with the team's performance but stressed that there are still areas that require adjustment and improvement before the second leg against Rwanda, scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Under Häuptle's leadership, the Black Queens have maintained an undefeated record in their last six games, with victories against Benin, Senegal, Guinea, and Rwanda, positioning them well for upcoming challenges in the Olympic Qualifiers and AWCON qualifiers.