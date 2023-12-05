Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle breaks down in tears after securing 2024 WAFCON ticket

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle suffered a 1-0 defeat to Namibia in the second leg of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

Despite the loss, Ghana advanced to the tournament with a 3-2 aggregate score, thanks to their 3-1 victory in the first leg.

Coach Nora Hauptle was visibly emotional at the final whistle, breaking down in tears as she was consoled by her technical team members.

The defeat marked the first loss for Hauptle since taking charge of the Black Queens, ending her impressive streak of 10 consecutive victories.

Despite the setback, Hauptle remained positive, acknowledging that her team had faced a strong opponent in Namibia. She emphasised the importance of learning from the experience and moving forward.

The Black Queens will now turn their attention to the WAFCON tournament, which takes place in June 2024. They will face stiff competition from top teams in the region, but will be confident in their ability to make a deep run in the tournament.

Overall, the defeat to Namibia was a minor blip in an otherwise successful qualifying campaign for the Black Queens.

They have shown promising form under Hauptle's guidance and will look to build on their strengths as they prepare for the WAFCON tournament.