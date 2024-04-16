Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle coach scouts Ghanaian players in France

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, travelled to France to watch Ghanaian players in the French D1 league.

The Swiss trainer watched the game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux vs FC Fleury, which featured Evelyn Badu and Ghana prospect Abigail Kim.

Badu scored and delivered an assist for FC Fluery while Kim impressed on the flanks for Bordeaux.

After the match, Hauptle met both players and had a conversation with Kim over a potential Black Queens invite.

Having led Ghana back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Queens gaffer is hoping to assemble the best players for the tournament in Morocco.

She has already been to Saudi Arabia, Italy and now France as part of her monitoring job.

The Black Queens missed out on qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris following defeat to Zambia in the penultimate round of qualifiers.