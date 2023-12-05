Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle commends team's effort for WAFCON qualification success

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has urged her players and technical team members to revel in the team's success during the upcoming Christmas holidays following the team's recent successes.

The Swiss tactician has steered Ghana to qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), marking a significant achievement for the team.

In a hard-fought final round of qualifiers, the Black Queens secured a commendable 3-2 aggregate victory over Namibia.

Speaking in a post-match interview following the second leg game on Tuesday, Coach Nora Hauptle expressed her pride in the team's accomplishments.

"I’m proud of this year; we won out of 11, 10 games, and I think we can have a nice Christmas," Coach Nora Hauptle remarked, acknowledging the team's stellar performance throughout the year.

The qualification for the 2024 WAFCON tournament is a notable achievement for the Black Queens, marking their return to the continental stage after a five-year hiatus.

As the team looks forward to participating in the prestigious competition in Morocco, Hauptle emphasises the importance of celebrating the successes of the year during the festive season.

With good preparations ahead, the Black Queens aim to make a strong impact in the upcoming WAFCON tournament.