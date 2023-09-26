Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle confident in the team's preparation for Rwanda showdown

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle is determined to secure another victory. The team is set to face Rwanda in a crucial reverse fixture for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, September 26.

During a pre-match press conference, Nora assured that all 23 players in the camp are in excellent condition and ready to contribute to the game.

She emphasized the team's strategic planning and player positioning.

"We have a well-defined plan, which we adjust as needed, and we ensure our players are in the right positions to excel in our matches," She stated, as reported on the Ghana FA website.

She further mentioned that the starting lineup for the game will be disclosed to the players during their pre-match meeting, taking into account their performance in the last training session.

The match between Ghana and Rwanda is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.