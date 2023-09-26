Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle confirms squad's fitness ahead of Rwanda rematch in Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers

Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle has confirmed that all of her players, who are in camp for Tuesday's match, are in optimal condition and prepared for action.

The Queens are set to face Rwanda in a crucial reverse fixture as part of the qualifiers for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations tournament, taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We have a well-thought-out plan that we can adjust as needed, and we focus on positioning our players effectively for our games," Nora emphasized, as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

She also revealed, "All 23 players are in good shape and ready to deliver tomorrow. The starting lineup for the match will be revealed during our pre-match meeting, and we'll consider their performance in the last training session."

It's worth noting that the Ghana women's national team dominated their Rwandan counterparts in the first leg, securing a 7-0 victory in Kigali just a few days ago.