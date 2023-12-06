Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle 'hungry and willing' for WAFCON 2024

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle has expressed delight after leading Ghana back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana defeated Namibia 3-2 on aggregate to make a return to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

Hauptle is already looking forward to the tournament in Morocco next year, as she eyes success with the Black Queens.

“The performance today is closed because we qualified. Ghana is back in the WAFCON and we are hungry and willing to play there and I think a lot of the players deserve it,” she said after the game.

“We have some young players, for them it is the first time. Generally, we have a very young squad. I am proud of this year, we won 10 out of 11 games and I think we can have a nice Christmas.”

The Black Queens are also chasing a place at next year's Olympic Games, with the team set to face Zambia in the final round of qualifiers in February.