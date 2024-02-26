Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle in high spirits ahead of Zambia clash in Ndola

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle remains upbeat and optimistic ahead of the crucial second leg of the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifiers against Zambia.

Despite a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, Hauptle is confident in her team's potential for a comeback and believes that a strong performance in the upcoming match can secure qualification to the next stage.

The Black Queens are set to face Zambia's Copper Queens in the third round of the Olympic Games qualifiers at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Despite the setback in the first leg, where Zambia's Rachael Kundananji scored a stunning goal, Coach Hauptle sees the second leg as an opportunity for a turnaround.

"Unfortunately, we couldn’t deliver or succeed against Zambia in the first leg, but we have the second leg against Zambia," said Coach Nora Hauptle. She remains optimistic about the team's chances and believes that securing one goal could be the catalyst for a strong performance.

"I think when we put one goal in, it will explode down there, and then we [will be] back in April for the fourth round against Morocco," added Hauptle, expressing hope for a sold-out stadium at the Accra Sports Stadium in the subsequent rounds.

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Hauptle, who took over as the Swiss tactician in January 2023, has overseen 10 wins in the last 12 games. The Black Queens are determined to bounce back from the first-leg defeat, showcase their resilience, and secure a resounding victory to progress to the next round of the Olympic qualifiers.

The team arrived in Ndola on Saturday for the return fixture, ready to give their all in pursuit of Olympic qualification