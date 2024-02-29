Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle praises team's courage despite Olympic qualifiers exit

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has commended her team's bravery and fighting spirit following their narrow defeat to Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Despite missing out on qualification to Paris, Hauptle remains proud of her team's performance and resilience.

In an interview after the game, Hauptle reflected on her team's efforts, saying, "My team was brave, my team was playing football, my team was fighting, I can't blame them at all. Sometimes it's hard. They scored a free kick and the red card in the last minute. We would have loved to go overtime but all in all it's disappointing for us but kudos to Zambia."

The Black Queens faced a tough challenge against Zambia, losing the first leg 1-0 in Accra and then drawing 3-3 in the reverse fixture in Ndola.

Despite their best efforts, the team ultimately fell short, with Zambia advancing to the next round with a 4-3 aggregate score.

Looking ahead, Hauptle is already focusing on the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Morocco later this year.

She remains confident in her team's abilities and is determined to build on the progress they have made.

Hauptle's positive attitude and pride in her team's performance bode well for the future of women's football in Ghana.

Despite the setback, the Black Queens are poised to continue making strides and pushing for excellence in the sport.