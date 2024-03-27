Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle sets WAFCON target

Coach of the female national team, Nora Hauptle, has disclosed her ambitions of making a huge impact at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco.

The Swiss trainer led the Black Queens back to the tournament for the first time since 2018 after an incredible run during the qualifiers.

Hauptle lost only one game as the free-scoring Black Queens secured one of the tickets to the champions.

According to the Black Queens coach, the target is to make it back into the top four of women's football.

"We want to come back to the top four of Africa," she told the BBC, referencing the semi-finals. "Maybe even win a trophy."

The former Swiss footballer came close to reaching the final round of qualifiers in the Olympic Games only for a last-gasp goal from Barbara Banda on Zambia to deny Ghana.

Nora Hauptle has began a scouting tour in search of players eligible to represent Ghana at the international stage.