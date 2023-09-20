Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle shifts attention to second leg after Rwanda win

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle says her team will focus on the return leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

Ghana demolished their opponents 7-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the qualifiers securing a huge advantage ahead of the reverse fixture which comes off on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with the performance while indicating their zeral to complete the job in Accra when they host Rwanda.

“We won 7- 0, coach is quite satisfied and not only we scored many goals, but also we kept our clean sheet”

“It was not easy before the game due to some circumstances. A good team is able to go through those circumstances. We have been ready since the first minute on the pitch. We scored from a set piece

“We were lucky to play on an Astro-turf. Ball was rolling good, we invested so much in our possession game during training. All in all I am very satisfied. There are still little details that we have to address. It was good to also give five players playing time to release the load.

She added: “Now our focus is to make sure we are ready next Tuesday in Accra in our own stadium in front of our crowd”.

Braces from Evelyn Badu and Anesthesia Achiaa, as well as goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, and Alice Kusi, guaranteed that Ghana finished the game unbeaten in their six games under Hauptle.