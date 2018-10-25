Black Queens confirm pre-2018 AWCON friendlies against Zambia, Kenya and South Africa

The Black Queens have lined up three international friendly games ahead of 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ghana next month.

After extensive deliberations between the GFA Normalization Committee, the Black Queens Technical team and budgetary support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the senior national female team will play Zambia, Kenya and South Africa as they step up preparations for the competition.

Coach Bashiru Hayford’s side are expected to depart from Ghana on Tuesday, October 30 to Zambia where they will engage the She-Polopolo in an international friendly match scheduled for November 3.

The team will then leave Zambia on November 5 to Kenya where they are expected to play their Kenyan counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly game on November 7.

The Black Queens will return to Ghana on November 9 and will wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa's Bayana Bayana before the commencement of the tournament on Saturday, November 17.

Ghana are in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.