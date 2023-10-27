Black Queens continue splendid form by thumping Benin 3-0 in 2024 Olympic Games qualifier

Under the leadership of Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens of Ghana continued their impressive run, securing a dominant 3-0 victory against Benin in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The match, which took place at the Stade de l’Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou, showcased the strength and skill of the Ghanaian team as they claimed a well-deserved win in the first leg of the tie.

The first half of the game saw the Black Queens of Ghana take control, with a goal separating the two national teams at halftime. A penalty kick awarded to Ghana provided the breakthrough, which was expertly converted by the prolific goal-scorer, Doris Boaduwaa.

In the second half, Benin aimed to stage a comeback but lacked the necessary quality to execute their plan effectively. Ghana, on the other hand, continued to impress with their offensive prowess. Gifty Assifuah stepped up with a brilliant performance, netting two goals in the 73rd and 78th minutes, respectively, further solidifying Ghana's lead and sealing a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

Following this convincing win, the Black Queens will return to Ghana and begin preparations for the upcoming reverse fixture of the tie, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 31.

With their recent display of skill and determination, the team is poised to continue their journey in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers with high hopes and aspirations.