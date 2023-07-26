Black Queens defender Linda Eshun joins Icelandic side IR Football Club

Hasaacas Ladies defender, Linda Eshun has completed her move to Iceland topflight side, IR Football Club.

The experienced left-back joins the Icelandic top division side for the 2023/23 season after leaving the Ghanaian giants.

Eshun has been a key member of Hasaacas Ladies, helping the club win several titles in the past seasons.

"Linda Eshun has left Hasaacas Ladies to IR Football Club in Iceland topflight division. The Hasaacas Ladies FC Skipper has been a fan favorite for her outstanding impact in the several years of service to the Club. Linda has superintendent the laurels chopped at the Club and continue to represent the Club well wherever she finds herself," wrote Hasaacas Ladies, confirming their captain's departure.

"Everyone at Hasaacas Ladies FC would like to thank Linda Eshun and wish her well as she begins the next chapter of her career."

The 30-year-old is regular member of the female national team of Ghana.