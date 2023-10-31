GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Queens eye strong finish against Benin in Olympic qualifiers

Published on: 31 October 2023
The Ghanaian women's national team, the Black Queens, are set to face Benin on Tuesday afternoon in Accra, aiming to build on their impressive 3-0 victory in Cotonou last Friday.

Ghana's resounding win in Cotonou has put them in a favourable position as they approach the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium. All they need is another win, regardless of the scoreline, but even a draw could secure their advancement.

In the event of a defeat, the outcome depends on the scoreline, which could still see them through to the third round of the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

Despite their comfortable lead, Coach Nora Hauptle is not taking things lightly. She is determined to see her team perform even better than they did in Cotonou. The Swiss tactician, who remains unbeaten with nine consecutive wins and no goals conceded, expressed her team's readiness to give their all on Tuesday.

If Ghana secures victory in this round, they will face Zambia, who received a walkover in the second round due to their opponent Mali's absence.

Success in the third round could potentially lead to a matchup against either Tunisia or Morocco in the fourth or final round, with the ultimate prize being a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

