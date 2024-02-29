Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa proud of teammates after Zambia draw

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa, has lauded her teammates after a spirited performance following the 3-3 draw in Ndola against Zambia.

The Black Queens were edged to a place in the final of the qualifiers after a 4-3 aggregate defeat to the Copper Queens.

Boaduwaa gave Ghana the advantage in the second half of the thrilling encounter but the Zambians fought back twice at tie the match.

"Despite the difficulty of this outcome, I am proud of the team's collective efforts. Thank you for your unwavering support. We look forward to sharing more beautiful moments with you in the future," she wrote on X after the game.

Zambia will face Morocco in the final round of qualifiers for one of the tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Ghana will switch their attention to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year, having qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2018.