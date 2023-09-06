Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa reacts after scoring on Spartak Subotica debut

Doris Boaduwaa has shared her excitement after scoring her first goal for Spartak Subotica in her first game for the club.

The Black Queens striker was on target as the Serbian giants thrashed KI Klaksvik 7-0 in the Champions League qualifiers.

"A dream debut. First UEFA Women's Champions League win and goal, let’s keep going like this! Spartak Subotica," she wrote on Twitter.

Spartak Subotica got off to a good start after Violeta Slovic opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Kamile Pavarin doubled the advantage ten minutes later.

Boaduwaa added the third four minutes later as the Serbians went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Tijana Filipovic put the game beyond the visitors with Spartak's fourth before Ann Langdok Makenzie added the fifth on the hour mark.

Zivana Stupar and Nadja Uvalin rounded up victory with 15 minutes remaining.

Boaduwaa joined Spartak Subotica in the summer transfer window and was making her first appearance for the club in the UEFA Champions League.