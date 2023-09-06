GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa scores on Spartak Subotica debut in Women's UCL

Published on: 06 September 2023
Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa scores on Spartak Subotica debut in Women's UCL

Ghanaian forward, Doris Boaduwaa wasted no time in announcing her arrival in European football after scoring for Spartak Subotica on her debut in the Women's UEFA Champions League. 

The former Hasaacas Ladies striker netted in the first half as the Serbian champions thrashed KI Klaksvik 7-0 in the Champions League qualifiers.

Spartak Subotica got off to a good start after Violeta Slovic opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Kamile Pavarin doubled the advantage ten minutes later. 

Boaduwaa added the third four minutes later as the Serbians went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break, Tijana Filipovic put the game beyond the visitors with Spartak's fourth before Ann Langdok Makenzie added the fifth on the hour mark. 

Zivana Stupar and Nadja Uvalin rounded up victory with 15 minutes remaining. 

Boaduwaa joined Spartak Subotica in the summer transfer window and was making her first appearance for the club in the UEFA Champions League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more