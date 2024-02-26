Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu reveals her ideal man: 'Young, rich, and flashy’

Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu has revealed her ideal man, stating that physical appearance is not her top priority.

In an interview with GTV Sports+, Badu explained that she is drawn to wealthy young men.

"I don't have specifications, just have money. I don't want those old men who are rich; I want the young rich guys. I want the money the young guys have. The boys have money. They ride the big cars in town like Benz and the others," she said.

Badu, who currently plays for Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL, is considered one of the most talented female footballers in Africa, having won the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year and CAF Young Player of the Year awards in 2022.

The 22-year-old footballer is currently with the Black Queens in Zambia for the second leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Ghana need an improved performance to secure a great win and qualify for the final qualifying round after losing the first leg in Accra 1-0.