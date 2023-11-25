GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Black Queens forward Mavis Owusu nets hat-trick as Al Hilal Women thrash Al Suqur in Saudi

Published on: 25 November 2023
Black Queens forward Mavis Owusu nets hat-trick as Al Hilal Women thrash Al Suqur in Saudi

Black Queens forward Mavis Owusu was the heroine for Al Hilal Women after netting a hat-trick in the 4-0 thrashing of Al Suqur in the Saudi Women's FA Cup. 

The Ghanaian forward helped the Saudi giants progress to the quarter-finals with an emphatic win.

Owusu has been in prolific form since joining Al Hilal in October from Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa ladies.

The hat-trick in the first of her career in Saudi Arabia.

"I’m very much grateful to God for my first hat trick in the Saudi league FA Cup and for the 3points victory," wrote Owusu on social media after the game. 

Al Hilal joins, Al Fawz, Al Shabab, Al-Ahly, Al-Qadisiyah, Eastern Flame, Al Riyadh and Al-Ittihad in the last eight of the competition. 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more