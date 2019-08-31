Black Queens forward Princella Adubea models in new Sporting Huelva jersey ahead of season opener

Black Queens forward Princella Adubea modeled in the new Sporting Huelva jersey as the team gears up for the season opener.

The former Ampem Darkoa Ladies forward joined Sporting Huelva in the summer.

Sporting Huelva will begin their Primera Iberdola campaign against champions Atletico de Madrid Femino on Saturday.

The former Black Princesses attacker enjoyed a good preseason campaign and is poised for tonight's game against the Rojiblancos.

"We are done with preseason, the Primera Iberdola next. New season, New challenge," the 20-year old posted on Twitter.

Last season, Sporting Club de Huelva finished 14th but look to have a better term this campaign.