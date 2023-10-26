Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib Konlan confident ahead of Olympic qualifier against Benin

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Findiib Konlan is ready to take to the field in preparation for Ghana's upcoming match against Benin on Friday, October 27.

The Black Queens are set to face "Les Guépard femelle" in the second round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cynthia Findiib Konlan expressed her satisfaction with the team's preparations thus far and conveyed her optimism about Ghana's prospects for a first-leg victory in Cotonou before returning to Ghana for the second leg.

"Preparations are progressing well here in Benin. We have had two productive training sessions, which is very encouraging. I believe in the team's ability to continue our winning streak," said Findiib Konlan.

"We have achieved this in the past, and we are poised to do it again because we are familiar with Benin's strengths and weaknesses."

The first leg of the tie is set to take place at Stade de l'Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou. The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, and the Black Queens are gearing up for an intense and competitive encounter as they aim to secure their place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.