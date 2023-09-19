Black Queens' Jennifer Cudjoe confident ahead of WAFCON qualifier against Rwanda

Ghana's Black Queens are gearing up for the 2024 African Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, with their first match against Rwanda in Kigali looming on the horizon.

Jennifer Cudjoe, a midfielder for the team, expressed her optimism about the upcoming clash while acknowledging that Rwanda won't be an easy opponent.

In a conversation with the GFA Communications in Rwanda, Jennifer Cudjoe shared her thoughts on the game: "It has been a really good day for us all to come together. I arrived yesterday, same as most of the players. It has been good to have a recovery session in the morning."

She continued, "For me and from what I have seen, everybody is ready, and we just need to keep doing what we did in our previous games. This is not an easy team, as everybody might think. Every team is different. I am ready, and the other players are ready to continue winning and secure our place in AFCON and the Olympics. I hope all our fans will give us the needed support."

The match between Ghana and Rwanda is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda, with kick-off at 13:00 GMT.