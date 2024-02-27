Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi dispels complacency claims in Zambia defeat

Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi has refuted suggestions that complacency was a factor in their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifier.

As the team prepares for the crucial second leg on Wednesday, February 28, Ayisi remains optimistic about her team's chances of overturning the deficit.

The Black Queens, under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, are set to face Zambia in Ndola, seeking redemption after a narrow defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday. Despite the setback, Ayisi, who made her debut during the Accra encounter, emphasized that the team's focus remains unwavering.

"It will be amazing for the team to go for the Olympics because it’s a big opportunity to show the world that Ghana can play football and also put us on the map again," Ayisi expressed her ambition ahead of the crucial match.

Addressing the speculation of complacency contributing to the loss, the Charlton Athletic player stated, "I feel that the team is good, the team is doing well, it wasn't complacency that made us lose in Accra. We are focused, sometimes football can go either way, and that’s what happened in the 1st leg."

Ayisi, 29, also shared insights into her adaptation to the team after receiving her maiden call-up, stating, "I’m adapting and I feel like am doing well especially in training, and that is the best way to adapt. Just train and work hard with the girls and hope I will be on the same level, and we can play football together permanently."

With the return leg scheduled at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium in Ndola, the Black Queens are determined to showcase their resilience and secure a spot in the next round of Olympic Games qualification.