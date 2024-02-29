Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa disappointed after Zambia draw, thanks Ghanaians for support

Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewaa has expressed disappointment following Ghana's failure to progress in the Olympic Games qualifier.

The exciting player starred as the Black Queens produced a spirited performance in Ndola, only to be denied by a late goal from Barbara Banda.

Despite the 4-3 aggregate defeat, Asantewaa thanked fans of the Black Queens for showing the team massive support home and away.

"Despite the difficulty of this outcome, I am proud of the team's collective efforts. Thank you for your unwavering support. We look forward to sharing more beautiful moments with you in the future," she wrote on social media after the game.

Asantewaa and her teammates will now switch their attention to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year after qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Black Queens have been on an incredible run under Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle, losing only two games in 13 matches.