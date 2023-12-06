Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe proud of teammates after WAFCON qualification

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe has praised her teammates after securing qualification for the Women's Cup of Nations.

The FC Nordsjaelland midfielder added experience to the team as they edged Namibia to book a place at the tournament to be held in Morocco next year.

Cudjoe is already looking forward to the tournament and has pledged to help the team succeed.

"One goal accomplished today. So proud of the team and everything we have done to get here. We take so much from all the games we’ve played. We keep believing in our goal for next year. Keep riding with us and believe in us. No matter what happen, I’m always proud of the team," she wrote on social media.

The Black Queens will find out their opponents for the group stage of the competition early next year.

The team will now switch their attention to the final round of qualifiers for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.