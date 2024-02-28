Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe vows to 'give everything ahead of crucial Zambia clash

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has expressed her determination, promising that the team will give their best effort against Zambia in the second leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Ghana's Black Queens face the challenging task of overturning a 1-0 deficit against Zambia in the crucial clash set to take place later on Wednesday. The first leg, held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday, ended in favour of Zambia.

As they enter the return leg in Lusaka, Jennifer Cudjoe took to her social media account, posting, "The journey continues tonight with a full heart and love. We will give everything to family, country, and all the amazing fans. Happy game day."

A win over Zambia would propel Ghana into the final round of qualifying, where they would face either Tunisia or Morocco.

The Black Queens, under the guidance of coach Nora Hauptle, have shown impressive form in earlier games, securing 10 wins in their last 12 matches. Their recent successes include qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and they are now aiming to make history by securing their first-ever qualification for the Olympic Games.