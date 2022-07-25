Black Queens midfielder Samira Suleman joins IA Akranes Women in Iceland

Black Queens midfielder Samira Suleman has joined Akranes Women in Iceland and is eager to help the club achieve great things in the coming season.

Suleman's time with Víkingur Ólafsvík comes to an end with the move. She joined the Icelandic team in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks.

Suleman has decided to take on a new challenge ahead of the 2022/23 season in Iceland's Women's league.

The 30-year-old is overjoyed to have joined the new club and is grateful that the team has decided to believe in her abilities.

“Thank you for keeping me in the shadow of your wings ya Allah. New home, New challenge,” the former Ghana U20 Women’s national team player posted on Facebook.

Suleman has been playing for Black Queens since 2014. She was initially part of Ghana U-20, Black Princesses setup.

In 2016, Suleman was Nominated by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana.