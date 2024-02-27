Black Queens newbie Freda Ayisi eyes Olympic Games qualification ahead of Zambia clash in Ndola

Black Queens midfielder, Freda Ayisi, has disclosed the team's ambition to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana travelled to Ndola to face Zambia after a first leg defeat in Accra last Friday. The Black Queens will have to overturn to result to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Ayisi, who made her debut against Zambia las Friday, remains confident of Ghana's chances ahead of Wednesday's return leg.

“It will be amazing for the team to go for the Olympics because it’s a big opportunity to show the world that Ghana can play football and also put us on the map again,” she told GFA media.

''I feel that the team is good, the team is doing well, it wasn't complacency that made us lose in Accra. We are focused, sometimes football can go either way and that’s what happened in the 1st leg,'' she added.

Ayisi is enjoying her time with the Black Queens despite only joining the team last week.

“I’m adapting and I feel like am doing well especially in training and that is the best way to adapt, just train and work hard with the girls and hope I will be on the same level and we can play football together permanently," added the Charlton Athletic star.