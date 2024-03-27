Black Queens Nora Hauptle reflects on remarkable turnaround

Swiss coach Nora Hauptle has shared insights into her journey with the Black Queens.

Hauptle assumed the helm at a challenging time for the team, who were struggling with confidence and performance.

Following their premature exit from the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Ghana and subsequent failure to qualify for the 2022 edition, the Black Queens were in dire need of revitalization.

Despite the daunting task, Hauptle took on the challenge and steered the team towards significant improvement, culminating in their qualification for the 2024 WAFCON.

Under Hauptle's guidance, the Black Queens enjoyed a remarkable run, winning their first nine games without conceding a single goal and netting an impressive total of 31 goals.

Reflecting on her journey with the team, Hauptle emphasised the personal growth and resilience required to navigate the challenges she encountered.

"I knew when I jumped in there that I would have the resilience to survive [and] I would learn a lot about myself," she said to BBC.

"For me, the interest behind it maybe sounds ridiculous for others but I learned the most in this whole journey about myself."

While Hauptle harboured ambitions of securing qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the team fell short, losing out to Zambia in the qualifiers.

With their focus now squarely on the upcoming 2024 WAFCON in Morocco, Hauptle is determined to leave a lasting impact.

She has been actively scouting and recruiting Ghanaian talents based abroad, leveraging their dual citizenship to bolster the team's roster.