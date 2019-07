The Black Queens are yet to start camping ahead of next month's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Gabon.

Head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo is yet to assemble her players for the 26 August, 2019 after leading the team to the WAFU Women's Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to give the green light to the team to start preparations to face Gabon.

The Black Queens skipped the preliminary round qualifier but Gabon had to eliminate DR Congo.