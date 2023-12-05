Black Queens qualify for 2024 CAF Women’s Cup of Nations

Ghana survived a scare to reach the 2024 CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations despite losing 1-0 to Namibia away in the final qualifying round second leg tie on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

The Black Queens advanced 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The hosts took a first half lead and pushed for the second goal in the second stanza but some brave goalkeeping from Cynthia Konlan Findid denied them.

Nora Hauptle and her side join hosts Morocco, South Africa and Algeria who booked their slots on Monday, 4 December 2o23.

Ghana will be making a return the continent’s flagship women’s competition after missing out on the last tournament in 2022.