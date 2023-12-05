Black Queens receive congratulatory message from Sports Ministry after securing qualification for 2024 WAFCON

Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports has extended hearty congratulations to the national women's football team, the Black Queens, for securing qualification to the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The achievement comes after the Black Queens clinched a 3-2 aggregate victory over Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Namibia in the second leg on Tuesday, December 5, the Black Queens advanced to the tournament with a comfortable 3-1 win in the first leg. This marks a significant milestone for Ghana, as it signifies the team's return to the continental showpiece after a five-year absence.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed their congratulations, stating, "Congratulations to the Black Queens for Qualifying for the next African Women's Cup of Nations."

The acknowledgment underlines the importance of the achievement and the collective effort of the team in securing this qualification.

The upcoming 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be a platform for the Black Queens to showcase their talent and compete against the best teams on the continent. Ghanaian football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the team's performance in the tournament, hoping for a successful and memorable campaign.